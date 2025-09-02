PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.0765 on Major Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $64.29 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 989,994,791.09447683 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.07504056 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,133,094.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

