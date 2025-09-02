TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.41 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,090.73 or 0.99140919 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00356048 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,344,195,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,345,686 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,344,195,694.20467224 with 1,329,345,686.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.02954543 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $8,330,204.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

