Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00002832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00008197 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.02928091 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $14,053,697.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

