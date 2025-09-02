Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156,863 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $116,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $493.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.