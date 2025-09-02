Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

