The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2,274.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,399,399,000 after acquiring an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

