Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 245,764 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,764 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned about 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $55,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,116,000 after buying an additional 667,966 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after buying an additional 1,055,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

