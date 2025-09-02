Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,315,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,069,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

