DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DV. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.7%

DV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,981. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 572.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.