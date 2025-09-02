Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.72

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 37.7% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $91.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,873,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,546,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,235,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,945,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,111,000 after acquiring an additional 707,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 318,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

