Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.72

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 37.7% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of IMO stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $91.17.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
