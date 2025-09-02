Alkeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,495,736 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495,736 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Lam Research worth $578,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

