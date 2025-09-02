Toy Stocks To Watch Today – August 30th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Burlington Stores are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is a colloquial term for small-cap or micro-cap equities that trade with low volume and limited float, making them prone to outsized price swings on relatively modest market interest. Because of their thin liquidity and volatility, these names are often treated by some investors as “playthings” for speculative trading strategies, albeit with substantial downside risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

