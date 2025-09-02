Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.6% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $310,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Visualize Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Visualize Group LP now owns 94,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,151,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,716,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,486,507. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

ICE stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

