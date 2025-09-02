Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $231.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,494,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,371 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 152,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 98.9% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,664,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,196,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 224,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,225,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $214.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

