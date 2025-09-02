Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NYSE SIG opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

