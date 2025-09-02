Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Head to Head Review

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and BlueLinx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.05 $1.71 billion $3.37 31.71 BlueLinx $2.95 billion 0.22 $53.12 million $3.37 24.56

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 9.53% 14.71% 5.91% BlueLinx 0.96% 3.48% 1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of BlueLinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International and BlueLinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 10 9 0 2.47 BlueLinx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $105.72, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. BlueLinx has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats BlueLinx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

