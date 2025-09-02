Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

