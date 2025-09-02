Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $219.54 Million Holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share comprises approximately 10.0% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $219,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at $14,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter worth about $4,330,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Austwick sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $148,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,035.68. This represents a 47.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 208,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $2,745,103.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,464,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,789,679.52. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,584 shares of company stock worth $17,145,674 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

