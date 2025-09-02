CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Cut by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.