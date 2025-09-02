Chainbing Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Chainbing has a market cap of $980.43 thousand and approximately $27.19 thousand worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

