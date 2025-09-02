Prom (PROM) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00008337 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $168.83 million and $4.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.27495906 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,848,569.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

