SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $167.21 million and approximately $54.77 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 15th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 6,210,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is forum.skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

