Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $1.45 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109,698.89 or 0.98863243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.45 or 0.00355484 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00363826 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,564,242.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.