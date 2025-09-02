Promethium Advisors LLC Sells 29,162 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Promethium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,162 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Promethium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

