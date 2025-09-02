Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $473.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,924. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

