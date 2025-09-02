Unisphere Establishment Purchases Shares of 33,000 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Unisphere Establishment purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $206.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

