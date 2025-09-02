Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Boosted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,989,000 after buying an additional 208,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

