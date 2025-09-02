Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,924. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $473.30 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

