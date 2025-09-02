Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,624.6923.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total value of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.2%

TDG stock opened at $1,400.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,495.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,419.07. Transdigm Group has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.