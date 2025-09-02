5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

GLD opened at $318.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $228.52 and a 52 week high of $318.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

