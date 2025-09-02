PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.