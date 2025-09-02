PDT Partners LLC Purchases 79,810 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 245.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,810 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 407.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 target price on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

