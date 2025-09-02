Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Acquires 7,993 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.68 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

