Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 161.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

