33,845 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

