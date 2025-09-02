Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 6,351.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,837 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 490.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.9%

Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

