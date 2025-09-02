Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Raised by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 4.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 1.09% of Workday worth $678,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 53,267.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 657,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.