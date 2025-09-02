Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 84,956 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,164,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $256,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.