Redmile Group LLC Trims Stock Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. LivaNova comprises approximately 3.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.86% of LivaNova worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2,299.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 52.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivaNova by 28.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 146.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.96. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.