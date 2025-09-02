Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.1667.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLY opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

