Head-To-Head Review: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) vs. PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMGC has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of PMGC shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of La Rosa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PMGC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and PMGC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.10 -$14.45 million ($477.55) -0.01 PMGC $1.71 million 1.40 -$6.25 million ($433.87) 0.00

PMGC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PMGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and PMGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -31.93% -155.71% -79.10% PMGC N/A -62.73% -52.83%

Summary

PMGC beats La Rosa on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

