WhiteCoin One Day Volume Tops $188.82 Thousand (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $188.82 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00100346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00008588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

