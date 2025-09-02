Financial Survey: SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCI Engineered Materials and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cirrus Logic 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 9.13% 11.23% 9.05% Cirrus Logic 18.15% 18.38% 15.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Cirrus Logic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $22.87 million 0.88 $1.86 million $0.32 13.66 Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 3.09 $331.51 million $6.39 17.87

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than SCI Engineered Materials. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats SCI Engineered Materials on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

