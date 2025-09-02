FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $102.17 million and $3.68 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,806,201,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

