Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.10 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $217.72 million and $9.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,250,172,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,250,079,664.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.1790483 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $11,502,470.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

