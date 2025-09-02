Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $102,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.