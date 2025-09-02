D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX)

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

OS Therapies Price Performance

OSTX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. OS Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OS Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTX. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in OS Therapies by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OS Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

