Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Celsius Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 130.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 42.7% in the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

