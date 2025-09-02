Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

