Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The company had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 101,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 55,060 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 180,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

